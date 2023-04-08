IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Buttler's half-centuries power RR to 199/4 against DC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 : Half-centuries from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler powered Rajasthan Royals to a massive 199/4 in 20 overs of their first innings during their Indian Premier League 2023 match against Delhi Capitals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Put to bat first, Rajasthan Royals' opener were dealing in boundaries; Yashasvi Jaiswal started the innings with a crackling four and punished Khaleel Ahmed with five fours, including a hat-trick of fours, scoring 20 runs. After Jaiswal, Jos Buttler took the strike and hit Anrich Nortje for three fours.

In just four overs, RR scored 50 runs without losing any wicket. Both the openers seemed in great form. RR was on 68/0 in six overs at the end of the power play. Over six overs the Delhi Capitals despite tried out five of their bowlers found no success in breaking the opening partnership of Jaiswal and Buttler.

Jaiswal clinched his 50 with style, hitting Axar Patel for a boundary in the second last ball of the seventh over, and scored 50 off 25 balls.

DC's reliable bowler Kuldeep Yadav also went expensive in the eighth over and got punished with one six and two fours, giving away 17 runs.

After a long wait of eight overs, DC finally got Jaiswal's wicket who was batting in 60 (31) after right-arm medium bowler Mukesh Kumar got him in 8.3 overs. RR was 98/1. Mukesh's ninth over came in handy as he gave only two runs after the breakthrough of Jaiswal.

In the 9.1 over Rajasthan Royals crossed the mark of 100 runs but after one ball, RR lost the wicket of in-form batter Sanju Samson for a four-ball duck, spinner Kuldeep Yadav got the wicket with the assistance of Anrich Nortje. RR was 103/2 in 9.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, RR was 103/2, with Buttler (40*) joined by Riyan Parag (0*). Buttler made his second half-century of IPL 2023 in just 32 balls consisting seven fours and one six.

Rovman Powell cleared up Riyan Parag in his first over, sending the batter for just seven runs off 11 balls. RR was 126/3 in 13.5 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RR was 130/3, with Buttler (58*) joined by Shimron Hetmyer (1*). with the help of six from Hetmyer, RR crossed the 150 mark in 16.3 overs.

Mukesh got his second wicket and he put an end to Buttler's knock of 79 in 51 balls consisting of 11 fours and a six. 49-run partnership between Hetymer and Buttler also came to an end with this. RR was 175/4 in 18.3 overs.

Dhruv Jurel started his innings with a six over the wide-mid wicket to Mukesh.

Hetymer playing the role of finisher, hit a six on the first ball of the final over bowled by Nortje.

RR ended their innings at 199/4, with Hetymer (39*) and Dhruv (8*) unbeaten.

Mukesh Kumar, the leading bowler for DC, took 2/36 in his four overs. Kuldeep and Rovman also got a wicket each.

Brief scores: RR: 199/4 (Jos Buttler 79, Yashasvi Jaiswal 60, Mukesh Kumar 2/36) Vs DC .

