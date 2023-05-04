IPL 2023: LSG's Krunal Pandya registers unwanted record in match against CSK

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya, captaining the side against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match instead of injured regular skipper KL Rahul, registered an unflattering record on Wednesday.

Krunal became the third batter to be dismissed on a duck in his debut as captain.

After LSG skipper KL Rahul suffered an injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Krunal Pandya stepped in as a stand-in skipper in a clash against Chennai.

Only three batters got out on 0 in their debut match as captain. India's Test legend VVS Laxman was the first player to register this unwanted record. He was dismissed for no score against Kolkata Knight Riders while leading the Deccan Chargers in IPL 2008.

Before Krunal, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram was dismissed for a duck against LSG in the ongoing IPL.

After the first innings, the match between LSG and CSK was called off to due rain.

Put into bat first by CSK, LSG struggled without their regular skipper KL Rahul. Manan Vohra opened with Kyle Mayers but the duo failed to speed up the scoring rate in the powerplay overs.

Spinner Moeen Ali picked up the first wicket for CSK, dismissing Mayers for 14 (17 balls). In trying to hit one into the stands, the burly West Indian was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at long-on. LSG were 18/1 in 3.4 overs.

LSG's spin woes continued as Maheesh Theekshana sent back Manan for 10 (11 balls) and stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya was also caught at slips by Ajinkya Rahane for a golden duck, sinking LSG to 27/3 in 5.5 overs.

At the end of six overs and the powerplay, LSG were 31/3, with Marcus Stoinis (4*) and Karan Sharma (3*) at the crease.

In the very next over, Ravindra Jadeja got amongst the wickets as well, dismissing Stoinis for six. LSG were 34/4 in 6.5 overs.

Thereafter, in-form Nicholas Pooran and Karan tried to build a partnership. But a caught-and-bowl dismissal from Moeen Ali put an end to Karan's innings at 9 (16 balls). Half of LSG's line-up was back in the dugout for 44 in 9.4 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, LSG was at 44/5, with Ayush Badoni (0*) and Pooran (5*) unbeaten.

LSG crossed the 50-run mark in 11.3 overs.

Pooran and Badoni then started to build a partnership for LSG.

At the end of 15 overs, LSG were 73/5, with Badoni (18*) and Pooran (16*) unbeaten at the crease.

Badoni attacked Theekshana in the 16th over, bringing up the 50-run stand in 42 balls.

LSG touched the 100-run mark in 17.2 overs.

The 59-run stand between the duo ended after Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for 20 (31 balls) by Matheesha Pathirana after being caught by Moeen Ali. LSG were 103/6 in 17.4 overs.

Badoni kept LSG in the game, scoring some useful runs in the end. He brought up his second IPL half-century in 30 balls. Deepak Chahar's 19th over leaked 20 runs.

Pathirana got his second wicket as Krishnappa Gowtham was dismissed for just 1 (off 3 balls). LSG were 125/7 in 19.2 overs.

A light drizzle interrupted play during the final over.

However, the match had to be called off on account of persistent rain,

Moeen Ali (2/13) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK in his four overs. Theekshana (2/37) and Pathirana (2/22) also got two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja got a wicket as well.

Brief Scores: LSG: 125/7 (Ayush Badoni 59*, Nicholas Pooran 20, Moeen Ali 2/13) vs CSK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor