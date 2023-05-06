IPL 2023: Nehal Wadhera posts maiden fifty, spells by Deshpande, Pathirana help CSK restrict MI to 139/8

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 : Brilliant performance by bowlers, led by Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a modest 139/8 in their 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Nehal Wadhera was the lone warrior for MI with his maiden IPL half-century.

Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a horrid start as their top order was laid to waste in just three overs. Cameron Green, who was opening in this match, lost his off-stump while attempting to pull. Tushar Deshpande got his first wicket. MI was at 13/1 in 1.5 overs.

Deepak Chahar's next over proved to be deadly as he dismissed Ishan Kishan (7) and skipper Rohit Sharma (0). Maheesh Theekshana caught Kishan at mid-on while Rohit's disappointing run got an extension with a mistimed scoop shot that went into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja at short third man. MI was reduced to 14/3 in 2.5 overs.

Following these early hiccups, Suryakumar Yadav and youngster Nehal Wadhera started to stitch a partnership.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, MI was at 34/3, with Suryakumar (13*) and Wadhera (8*) unbeaten at the crease.

MI touched the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs.

Suryakumar-Wadhera also brought up their 50-run stand in 41 balls.

Halfway through the innings, MI was at 64/3, with Suryakumar (26*) and Wadhera (22*) unbeaten at the crease.

The 55-run stand between the duo was ended after Ravindra Jadeja's spin beat Suryakumar Yadav and the ball crashed into his stumps. Suryakumar was dismissed for 26 off 22 balls. MI was at 69/4 in 10.3 overs.

Tristan Stubbs was next up on the crease. He and Wadhera carried the innings further.

At the end of 15 overs, MI was at 93/4, with Stubbs (6*) and Wadhera (41*) unbeaten.

MI crossed the 100-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Wadhera brought up his maiden IPL fifty in 46 balls, consisting of five fours and a six.

Stubbs-Wadhera brought up their fifty-run stand in 39 balls.

The 54-run partnership between the duo was over after Matheesha Pathirana castled Wadhera for a well-made 64 off 51 balls after the ball hit his middle stump. MI was at 123/5 in 17.4 overs.

Deshpande got the key wicket of Tim David for just two of four runs after Ruturaj Gaikwad caught him at long-off. MI was 127/6 in 18.3 overs.

In the final over, Pathirana started with a wicket of Arshad Khan for just one run, MI was at 134/7 in 19.1 overs. Stubbs was also dismissed for 20 runs off 21 balls. MI was at 137/8 in 19.4 overs.

MI finished their innings at 139/8 in their 20 overs, with Piyush Chawla (2*) and Jofra Archer (3*).

Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 3/15 in his four overs. Deshpande also took 2/26 in his four overs. Chahar also got 2/18 in his three overs while Jadeja got one wicket.

Brief Scores: MI: 137/8 (Nehal Wadhera 64, Suryakumar Yadav 26, Matheesha Pathirana 3/15) vs CSK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor