IPL 2023 Playoff Scenario: Here's how GT, RR, CSK, and MI reach final four

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is reaching its business end and all the ten competing teams have the chance to make the play-offs. While defending champions Gujarat Titans have been phenomenal and are currently leading the points table, teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders are still struggling for their best combination.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK strengthened their position even more with the win over DC and now MS Dhoni and Co need just one win to guarantee their place in the playoffs. With 15 points from 12 matches, it has been a great turnaround by the side and they will look to seal their spot with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat Titans

The defending champions are in a brilliant position with 16 points from 11 matches. Right now, the Hardik Pandya-led side are almost guaranteed to reach the playoffs but defeats in all of their remaining games can put them in fourth with net run rate coming into play. However, one win in the last three games and GT will guarantee their spot in the final four of the competition.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have made a sensational comeback after a bad start to the season. Following their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, MI can reach the playoffs with two wins that will take them to 16 points, it will also improve their NRR (-0.255). Wins in all the three remaining games can even take MI to the top 2 in the competition depending on other teams' results.

Lucknow Super Giants

With MI winning their game against RCB, the equation has become quite clear for LSG. With 11 points from 11 matches, they are currently fourth (NRR +0.294) and they will have to win all of their three remaining matches to qualify. One loss will dent their chances but if the other teams' results and net run rate go their way, the side has a slim chance of reaching the next round of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals

RR’s a big win over KKR chasing 150 in just 13.1 over has boosted their run rate to the level that it will be might tough for other mid-table teams to best that if they end up on the same points as RR. Even though RR are still not out of the words. They are third in the standing, but with LSG having one extra game in hand, LSG is technically ahead of RR, and for that matter even MI who are on equal points with RR with one extra game in hand. RR have to build on the momentum. They face RCB and PBKS next up and with both teams also fighting for a playoff spot, it is not going to be a cakewalk for the Sanju Samson-led side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

They too need three wins in three games. They have 10 points (NRR -0.345) from 11 points. They are yet another team which has no option but to win all of their remaining games. The wins will take them to 16 points and it will come down to net run rate. However, their away form has been quite good this season and their last three games are all away from home.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

With 8 points (NRR -0.472) from 10 games, SRH have played a game less than most teams and they will have to win all of their four remaining matches to reach the 16-point mark. They do not have a good net run rate and with tough opponents in the next few games, it is a tough road ahead of the side.

Delhi Capitals

The David Warner-led side lies last in the points table and they will have to win all of their remaining games and rely heavily on other results to qualify. The loss against CSK was a big blow to their hopes as they can now reach just 14 points and it will take something special for them to reach the top four.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Following their big loss to RR by nine wickets and more importantly with nearly 6.5 overs remaining, KKR’s campaign is more or less done. They now have only a 3 per cent chance of making the playoffs and have a negative run rate of -0.357. Their next two games are against higher-ranked opponents CSK and LSG and even if they win both, they can reach 14 points which will still not be enough for a top 4 finish.

Punjab Kings

KKR’s loss has in a way kept PBKS in the hunt and considering they have three matches to go with three wins they can reach 16 points meaning mathematically they could reach the magical figure of 16 to qualify for the playoffs. However, apart from GT, CSK and RR, who can surpass 16 points and RCB and SRH too can reach 16 and that makes PBKS’s road to the playoff even tougher.

