IPL 2023: Punjab Kings register second-highest runs in final six overs of inning in IPL history against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Punjab Kings re-wrote record books during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, scoring the second-highest amount of runs during the final six overs of an inning in league's history.

In their final six overs of the innings, i.e 16th to 20th over, Punjab Kings scored a massive 109 runs.

In the 15th over, Hritik Shokeen gave away 13 runs, including a six.

Arjun Tendulkar leaked 31 runs in the 16th over, going for 6,wide,4,1,4,6,4+noball,six.

In the next over, Jofra Archer leaked 13 runs, including a four and six.

PBKS continued their carnage on Cameron Green in the next over, hitting him for four sixes, giving away 25 runs.

Archer gave away 10 runs in the next over.

Jason Behrendorff gave away 17 runs in the final over, including two sixes and a four.

The most runs in the final six overs of an innings were scored by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Gujarat Lions in 2016. They scored a total of 126 runs in this phase.

MI also scored 104 runs against Punjab Kings in this phase of innings during IPL 2020.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55), Harpreet Singh (41) and Atharva Taide (29) were among the top batters for Punjab. Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

MI's innings is currently in progress.

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor