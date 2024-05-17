Cyclone Forecast: Cyclonic Storm Likely in Bay of Bengal on May 23; Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Mumbai and Gujarat

A cyclonic storm forming in the Bay of Bengal is expected to impact Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat between May 23 to May 27, according to the Mumbai Nowcast forecast report. Heavy rainfall was also predicted in Gujarat and Mumbai around May 28, 2024, by the weather department.

“Cyclone Alert: Intense cyclone is expected in the Bay of Bengal by 23rd May, which is likely to impact Odisha, Maharashtra, and Gujarat between 23-27. Models predicting Heavy Rains for Gujarat and Mumbai around 28 May," Mumbai Nowcast said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

However, The India Meteorological Department has not made any announcement regarding the Cyclone. The storm is currently intensifying and expected to make landfall on the eastern coast before moving westward. It is likely to impact a wide area.

Meanwhile, IMD forecasted light rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and other states till May 23.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 7 days," IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The weather office forecasts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Lakshadweep until May 23.

“A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan region from 17th May." Isolated to scattered light rainfall activity likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is likely to experience light rainfall activity till May 19," the weather department expected.