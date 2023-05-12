IPL 2023: RR's Jos Buttler fined 10 per cent of match-fee for breaching Code of Conduct

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

"Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL statement read.

During the match against KKR, Buttler was dismissed for a three-ball duck. Andre Russell's excellent direct hit provided the opening breakthrough for KKR as Jos Buttler was out without scoring.

Coming to the match, chasing 150 to win, Rajasthan Royals couldn't have got off to a better start. Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting had confidence written all over it as the in-form opener hammered 26-run off the very first over.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal was unstoppable with the bat and the RR opener notched the fastest fifty ever in the history of IPL. Rajasthan Royals were cruising in the chase as they moved to 78/1 after 6 overs.

The hundred was up for Rajasthan Royals in the tenth over as Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his dominant aggressive batting display. RR skipper Sanju Samson also jumped on the bandwagon and was dealing in boundaries.

It took only 56 balls for the Jaiswal-Samson duo to stitch a hundred-run stand for the second wicket. With more than 6 overs to spare, the Rajasthan Royals completed the chase and Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 98* as the visitors registered a comprehensive 9-wicket victory in Kolkata.

