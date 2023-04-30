IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden century powers RR to 212/7 against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden century powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) with 212/7 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, runs were brimming for RR. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was in fine touch, hitting boundaries every over.

After the powerplay, Rajasthan reached 65 runs without losing any wickets, with Yashasvi (41*) and Buttler (11*) unbeaten.

In the 8th over, MI got their first breakthrough when Piyush Chawla cleared up Jos Buttler at 18 off 19 balls. He hit two fours and one six in his inning. RR was 72/1 in 7.1 overs.

Sanju Samson opened his batting with a six, but it did not last long as Arshad Khan dismissed him with a length ball. Tilak Varma took his catch in deep midwicket, batting at 14 off 10 balls. RR was 95/2 in 9.5 overs.

Holding wickets from one end, Jaiswal brought up his fifty off 32 balls, hitting a boundary to Chawla. With Jaiswal's fifty, RR achieved the 100-run mark in 10.2 overs.

Piyush Chawla with his spin bowling, sent RR on the back foot. In the 11th over, he took his second wicket, dismissing Devdutt Padikkal cheaply at 2 off 4 balls. RR was 103/3 in 10.5 overs.

Rajasthan lost their fourth wicket in the 15th over when Jofra Archer took the scalp of Jason Holder who was batting at 11 off 9 balls consisting of one six. RR was 143/4 in 14.1 overs.

Jaiswal ensured from his end to keep the scoreboard moving, he provided a 150-run mark to RR by hitting six on Meredith's bowling at 15.5 overs.

RR lost two quick wickets: Shimron Hetmyer was dismissed by Arshad Khan at 8 off 9 balls and Dhruv Jurel was dismissed by Meredith at 2 off 3 balls.

Batting exceptionally well, Jaiswal clinched his maiden IPL century off 53 balls in the 17.4 overs with the four.

In the 19th over, Jaiswal punished Archer with two maximums.

RR reached the 200-run mark in 19.2 overs.

Jaiswal was dismissed by Arshad Khan in 19.4 overs. He scored 124 off 62 balls, consisting of 16 fours and eight sixes. He was dismissed by Arshad Khan in the final over.

RR posted a massive 212/7 in 20 overs.

Arshad Khan (3/39) impressed with the ball. Piyush Chawla took two wickets and Archer and Meredith got one wicket each.

Brief scores: RR (Yashasvi Jaiswal 124, Jos Buttler 18, Arshad Khan 3/39) vs MI.

