IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal surpasses Lasith Malinga to become second-highest wicket-taker in league's history

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 5 : India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday leapfrogged past legendary Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

He accomplished this landmark during his side's match against Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

In the match, Chahal was punished. After a match-winning 4/17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was a bad day at work for the spinner. While he got the wicket of Jitesh Sharma for 27 off 16 balls, he was smashed for 50 runs in his four-over quota and ended with an economy rate of 12.50.

He was the most expensive bowler for his side today.

Having played for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before Rajasthan Royals, Chahal has picked up 171 wickets in 133 matches at an average of 21.58 with an economy rate of 7.62. His best bowling figures in the league are 5/40.

Malinga, who represented Mumbai Indians (MI) for his entire career in IPL from 2009-19, has taken 170 wickets in 122 matches at an average of 19.79 and an economy rate of 7.14. His best bowling figures are 5/13.

The leading wicket-taker in the league's history is Dwayne Bravo. The Chennai Super Kings and West Indies all-rounder has taken a total of 183 wickets in 161 matches at an average of 23.82 and an economy rate of 8.38. His best bowling figures in the league are 4/22. Two other notable players behind Bravo, Chahal and Malinga are, Amit Mishra (166 wickets) and Ravichandran Ashwin (159).

Coming to the match, Punjab Kings posted 197/4 after being put to bat first by RR. An explosive 90-run opening stand between Prabhsimran Singh (60 off 34 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and skipper Shikhar Dhawan was extremely helpful for Punjab. Jitesh Sharma (27 off 16 balls, two fours and a six) also had a 33-ball 66-run stand with Dhawan, who finished unbeaten at 86 off 56 balls, consisting of nine fours and three sixes.

Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers with 2/29 in his four overs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Chahal also got one wicket each.

RR's innings is currently in progress.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 197/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 86*, Prabhsimran Singh 60, Jason Holder 2/29) vs RR.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor