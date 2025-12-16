IPL 2026 Auction: Prithvi Shaw Goes UNSOLD for Second Straight Season

IPL 2026 Auction: India opener Prithvi Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2026 auction on Tuesday. He failed to attract a bid even in the accelerated round. The result extended his absence from the league for a second straight season.

The 26 year old had shown decent form in recent domestic cricket. He scored 183 runs in seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 26. He struck the runs at a rate of more than 160.

Despite those numbers franchises stayed away from Shaw. He had also gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.

Shaw has played only for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In 79 matches he has scored 1,892 runs. He averages 23.94 with a strike rate of 147.46.