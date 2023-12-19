IPL auction 2024: Who is Shubham Dubey? Indian uncapped player roped in by RR for INR 5.80 cr

The Rajasthan Royals added uncapped Indian player Shubham Dubey to their roster. The Royals secured Dubey for a substantial amount of 5.8 crore in their second deal of the day. Prior to this acquisition, the team had already picked West Indies star Rovman Powell for a noteworthy 7.4 crore, showcasing their intent to build a well-rounded squad.

Shubham Dubey, a 29-year-old Indian cricketer, has carved a niche for himself in the domestic arena. Known for his powerful hitting in the lower middle order, Dubey showcased impressive form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. During the tournament, he amassed 221 runs in 7 innings, boasting a striking tournament strike rate of 187.28.

One standout performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was when Dubey played a pivotal role in guiding his team to chase down its highest-ever total of 213 against Bengal. Coming in at number 5 as an impact player, he smashed 58 runs from just 20 balls, securing the victory with 13 balls to spare.

Rajasthan Royals' Updated Squad: