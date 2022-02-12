IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fine after sudden collapse, auction to resume at 3.30

IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed during the mega auction in Bengaluru. Early lunch is taken after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapased on stage. Now the latest update is that the auction will resume at 3.30 at Hugh is fine. The incident happened when Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was under the hammer. Suddenly, Edmeades had a fall and everyone present was concerned.

Edmeades, a London resident, has a 36-year-long career as an auctioneer. In 2018, the BCCI appointed him for the IPL auctions, replacing Richard Madley. Speaking about the auction, India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest-paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of Rs 12.25 crore. One of the biggest gainer was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who fetched more than a million dollar with Punjab Kings successfully buying him for Rs 9.25 crore.



