IPL franchises' purse for IPL 2024 auction set to be increased to ₹100 crore

The IPL Auction this time around is a mini auction with no cap on number of retentions. The new season will also see their budget cap increased to Rs 100 crore from Rs 95 crore in the previous season.The budget increase to 95 crore itself saw a bidding frenzy. The IPL Auction record was broken thrice, with Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Nicholas Pooran all going in excess of 15 crore. Harry Brook also fetched an eye-watering 13 crore from the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The organizers are planning to stage the auction in late December while avoiding a clash with the Christmas holidays. There are a lot of logistical issues involved which include hotel bookings during the festive season. The BCCI is likely to decide the date following the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Kolkata are in contention to host the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

During the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, franchises had a purse of ₹66 crore, which goes to show how the league has evolved over the years.It is to be noted that the money for retentions will be deducted from the purse and they will walk into the auctions with the money left according to the number and value of the players they have released in the off-season.