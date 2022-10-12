Ireland announce Women's while-ball squads for maiden tour of Pakistan

Dublin, Oct 12 Cricket Ireland has announced their Women's squads for the maiden white-ball tour of Pakistan that will see them play three ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 fixtures which will be followed by three T20Is

The ODIs will be played from November 4-9, while the T20Is will be from November 12-16. All six matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The visitors will arrive in Lahore on October 29 and will have four days of practice in the lead-up to the ODI series.

While Ireland and Pakistan have a history of international cricket dating back 60 years, this will be the first time a senior men's or women's side will have played in Pakistan.

Ireland Women and Pakistan Women first met in an international match at the 1997 Women's World Cup, when the Irish team prevailed by 182 runs. The two sides subsequently met in a Test match in July 2000 in Dublin. They have played each other 34 times across all formats Pakistan won 25, Ireland won 9 the last encounter being this summer when Ireland hosted Pakistan as part of a Tri-Series that also involved Australia.

Ireland will be the fourth international cricket team to visit Pakistan in 2022 after Australia, West Indies and England men's sides toured earlier this year.

The Ireland squad will arrive in Lahore on October 29 and hold training sessions on 31 October to 3 November.

Ireland Women captain Laura Delany said, "Since the tour to Pakistan was announced, the squad has been buzzing with excitement at being the first Irish side - male or female - to play in Pakistan.

"It's great to see selectors have assembled a talented squad and, as we demonstrated in July when we played each other, the two sides are quite evenly balanced, so it is set for an exciting series. Home advantage may be a factor, in theory, however, I believe our squad will acclimatise quickly and will be up for the challenge."

Said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, "We have been working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), security consultants and local diplomatic services to ensure the upcoming tour is comprehensively planned out as to the health, safety and security of players and coaches, as well as providing advice to travelling families and fans. We have also liaised with the cricket boards of countries that have recently toured and are satisfied that the welfare of our squad will be a top priority for the hosts.

"But, most of all, this is about cricket and a wonderful opportunity for our senior squad to play in such a passionate cricket-loving country as Pakistan. Ireland and Pakistan have a deep cricket bond in both women's and men's cricket - and we know our players are extremely excited to play there for the first time in just a few weeks.

"We also extend our sincerest thanks to the PCB for being so collegiate and proactive in hosting us for these six matches."

The Squads:

The 15-player squads for the two formats are:

ODI squad: Laura Delany (capt), Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

T20I squad: Laura Delany (capt), Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

