ISPL 2024: List of top 10 costliest buys in Indian Street Premier League Auction

Get ready for exciting cricket action as the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is all set to begin its first season on March 6. The tournament, featuring tennis ball T10 cricket played in a stadium, recently had its first auction on February 25, where teams signed up players for the upcoming matches.

The auction proved to be a captivating spectacle, as six franchises formed their squads for the debut season, collectively spending a noteworthy sum of Rs 4.91 crore. Chennai Singams emerged as the highest spenders, splurging a total of Rs 96.4 lakh in the auction.

ISPL 2024 Auction witnessed several noteworthy acquisitions, with Abhishek Kumar Dalhor securing the title of the most expensive buy. The dynamic player was picked up by 'Majhi Mumbai,' owned by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, for an impressive INR 27 lakh.

Another remarkable highlight was the inclusion of 14-year-old Sharik Yasir, the youngest player in the auction, who was acquired by 'Bangalore Strikers' owned by Hrithik Roshan for INR 3.2 lakh.

Each team operated within a total salary cap of Rs 1 crore, and the spending dynamics varied across the franchises. Chennai Singams led the chart as the highest spenders, while Srinagar Ke Veer stood as the lowest spenders with a total expenditure of Rs 52.4 lakh.

The list of the ten most expensive players in the ISPL 2024 auction includes a mix of senior players and promising U19 talents. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, leading the senior players, clinched the top spot as the costliest player. Notably, U19 players like Uzair Shaikh (Tigers of Kolkata), Rohit Yadav (Srinagar Ke Veer), and Akash Gautam (Bangalore Strikers) also fetched significant amounts, marking the rising value of young talents in the cricketing landscape.

The top 10 most expensive buys of the ISPL 2024 auction are as follows: