Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's outstanding knock of 100 off 63 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Thursday.

Sachin praised Virat in his recent Twitter post dedicated to RCB's dominant win against SRH.

"It was evident that this would be Virat's day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive. Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership. 186 wasn't a big enough total for the way they both batted," Sachin tweeted.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1659252354951311361

Virat clinched his sixth hundred in the IPL and became the Indian batter with the most centuries under his belt. He scored 100 runs off 63 balls against SRH and added a record-opening partnership with Faf du Plessis of 172 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Many cricketers garnered praise for Virat after he smashed his first century of this year's IPL.

Legends Like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, and Tom Moody took their Twitter to applaud Virat's talent.

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1659254865980452866

https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1659250477891190785

https://twitter.com/TomMoodyCricket/status/1659247711663849476

https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1659250448669212686

https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1659247184485679124

https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/status/1659248678186659841

https://twitter.com/rashidkhan_19/status/1659247547343589376

RCB with this win has reached to the top four in the points table. They have 14 points in 13 games and will play their last group-stage game with Gujarat Titans at their home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor