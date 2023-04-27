Jason Roy fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL code of conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders' star opener Jason Roy was slapped with a 10 percent fine on match fees after he angrily hit one of the bails after being dismissed during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night. The Indian Premier League released an official statement to confirm the punishment, adding that Roy has admitted to the offence. "Kolkata Knight Riders batter Jason Roy has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Mr. Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct," the statement read. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it further said.

The English opener fired in a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the game, as the Knight Riders registered a 21-run win in Bengaluru. This was KKR's third win of the season in eight games, as the side moved to seventh spot in the league table. Coming to the match, KKR got a much-needed win, after four losses in a row, as they beat RCB in Match 36 of IPL 2023.A blistering 56(29) from Jason Roy and an attacking 48 off 21 from captain Nitish Rana powered KKR to 200/5. Varun Chakaravarthy (3/27) and Suyash Sharma (2/30) then spun a web around the RCB batters as KKR restricted RCB to 179/8 and won by 21 runs. Chasing 201, RCB got off to a breezy start as openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis went on the attack straight away. Kohli slashed one to third man for a four off the first ball of the innings, from Vaibhav Arora and then du Plessis flicked one wide of a short fine leg. The duo then went after Umesh Yadav, hammering 19 off the over as Kohli smacked one over extra cover for a four and then du Plessis ended the over with two sixes. Nitish Rana brought on Suyash Sharma into the attack as early as the third over and the young spinner answered his captain's call with the big wicket of du Plessis (17 off 7), caught at long-on and giving away just three off the over.