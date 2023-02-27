Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss IPL 2023 as injury condition worsens

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah may be out of action for a longer period than expected due to a more serious injury than initially thought. As per a Cricbuzz report, Bumrah is unlikely to be fit for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins in just a month's time, and there is a possibility that he may not recover in time for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, should India qualify.

The same report states that Indian team management is now making plans to ensure Bumrah is fit for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which is set to take place in India in October-November this year. It remains to be seen if the star pacer will be able to make a comeback for the 2023 Asia Cup, which is set to take place in October or November. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the National Cricket Academy (NCA) are chalking out a meticulously planned programme for Bumrah's comeback, according to the report.

After missing the third ODI in England in July due to a back spasm, Bumrah was ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup due to a back injury. Bumrah's comeback was short lived as the injury relapsed after playing two games against Australia, which forced him to miss the 2022 T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old was added to India's squad for an ODI series against Sri Lanka but was pulled out a day before the series opener as his injury had not healed. The BCCI and team management is taking a cautious approach to his recovery to avoid any further setbacks.