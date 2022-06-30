Jasprit Bumrah named captain for 5th India vs England Test at Edgbaston

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named Team India's captain for the fifth and last rescheduled Test vs England at Edgbaston that starts on July 1. Rohit Sharma misses out after series positive Covid-19 tests.

Head coach Rahul Dravid wanted to give Rohit all the time to recover before the Test but it seems the recovery is not possible. BCCI also confirmed that Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain in the upcoming Test. t Bumrah becomes the 36th Indian Test captain, he is the first pacer to lead the Indian team since 1987. The last pacer to lead India was Kapil Dev.

