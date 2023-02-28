Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL 2023 due to back injury

In a major setback for Mumbai Indians, their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to miss the entire IPL 2023 with as he hasn’t yet recovered from a back injury that has troubled him since last year. There’s a possibility that Bumrah may also be ruled out from the final of the ICC World Test Championship in June should India qualify for it.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI medical team has advised a surgery to deal with the recurrences of his back issues. A decision in this regard will soon be taken by the board after consultation with Bumrah and the National Cricket Academy. Bumrah was first ruled out due to a back issue from the Asia Cup last year and he made his first comeback attempt in September during a home T20I series against Australia last year.