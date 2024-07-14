Jay Shah Instructs BCCI to release Rs 1 crore for Veteran Cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad's Cancer Treatment

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah directed Apex Council to immediately release Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to veteran and former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad for his cancer treatment.

According to the BCCI, in addition to the financial support, Shah has personally reached out to Gaekwad's family to assess the situation and offer any necessary assistance.

The BCCI has assured that they will closely monitor Gaekwad's progress throughout his treatment and remain optimistic about his ability to overcome this challenging phase. The board is willing to support the former player and his family in this difficult time.