Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith earn maiden West Indies men's retainer contracts

St John's (Antigua), June 29 Pacers Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy and pace all-rounder Odean Smith on Thursday earned their maiden West Indies retainer contracts in men's cricket for the period between July 1, 2022 and June 20, 2023.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) also said that allrounders Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow along with batter Rashada Williams were awarded international women's retainer contracts for the first times, all of which are development contracts while spinner Karishma Ramharack has been a central contract for the first time.

Overall, 36 players from both men's and women's teams have been offered contracts. This is in addition to 90 players across the region who are contracted to Territorial Board Franchise Squads.

"Congratulations to all the players who have been offered contracts. We think this is a dynamic group, with the right mixture of experience and youthfulness to properly represent the people of the Caribbean. With general retainer contracts, it gives us a pool of talented and dedicated cricketers, who can take West Indies cricket forward in years to come," said Desmond Haynes, the West Indies Men's lead selector.

In men's contracts list, Brandon King, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd make a re-entry after being omitted last year. Omissions include a retired Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Rakheem Cornwall and Shannon Gabriel.

From the women's contracts list, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector and Qiana Joseph are not there.

"The selectors have placed a great focus on the young developing players because these are the ones who will help to build the team as we look towards the future. The panel believes that the combination of experienced players and the emerging players will give a good base as we continue to prepare teams for international matches and the T20 World Cup early next year," said Ann Browne-John, West Indies Women's lead selector.

For the contract period, CWI said it has changed the Men's retainer contract structure to offer player contracts across all formats of cricket, compared to specific red or white-ball contracts in previous years. It comes after an Evaluation Period of performances from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, which is also supported by statistics from the previous 2019 - 2020 Evaluation Period.

"This allows for all players to be appraised immediately after the Evaluation Period and provides a notice period before new contracts start on 1 July 2022. The system is designed to reward hard work and performance results," added CWI.

Contracted players - men: Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Contracted players - women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.

Developmental contracts - women: Rashada Williams, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru and Kaysia Schultz.

