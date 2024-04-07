MI vs DC IPL 2024: Romario Shepherd's All-Round Show Powers Mumbai to First Win of the Season

Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season by defeating Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at the Wankhede. Despite some good efforts from Prithvi Shaw, Porel and Tristan Stubbs, DC fell short off 29 runs chasing 235 runs against MI. Earlier, MI scored 234 runs with contributions from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and a cameo from Shepherd.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma provided a blazing start, scoring 49 off 27 balls and added 80 for the opening stand in just 7 overs with Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), while Hardik Pandya (39 off 33 balls) and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls) also got useful runs at the back-end.But it was Romario Shepherd, who smashed 39 of 10 balls with 32 coming off the final over from Anrich Nortje (2/65 in 4 overs) that might have taken the target beyond DC's reach.