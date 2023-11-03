IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants trade Romario Shephered to Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) are prepared to make some smart acquisitions at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 204. The five time champions have acquired the services of West Indian All Rounder Romario Shepherd following a successful trade with Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai Indians is set to be the third franchise

Shepherd represents in the IPL after Sunrisers Hyderabad (2022) and Lucknow Super Giants (2023).

Having made his domestic debut for Guyana in the Regional Super50 competition in 2016, he impressed immediately on debut, and climbed up the priority charts quickly. A CPL deal with the Guyana Amazon Warriors soon followed, and so did a national call-up for the West Indies in 2018. He boasts of super-impressive numbers in the T20 circuit, with a batting strike-rate of over 150 and 109 wickets at an average of 23 in 99 games. In December 2021, he was signed by the Karachi Kings following the players' draft for the 2022 Pakistan Super League.

