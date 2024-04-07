Hardik Pandya's Exuberant Celebration After Mumbai Indian's First Win in IPL 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video)

MI captain Hardik Pandya was delighted after his team registered the first win of the season after three heartbreaking losses. The five time champions put in a clinical performance as the men in blue defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. Earlier, the skipper contributed with the bat after the India all-rounder received backlash for team's poor performance.

However, it was Tim Shepherd who made all difference with both bat and ball. The West Indian smacked South African pacer Anrich Nortje for four sixes and two fours, propelling Mumbai to 234 for five in 20 overs. This was the sixth-most costly over in IPL history. Mumbai, already in a strong position at 202 for 5 after 19 overs, seemed poised for a formidable total. However, Shepherd's relentless assault on Nortje in the last over propelled Mumbai to a commanding 234 for 5.