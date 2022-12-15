Jaydev Unadkat arrives in Bangladesh after facing visa delay

India's left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has landed in Chattogram after a Visa issue delayed his arrival in Bangladesh, where team India are playing a Test series currently. Unadkat, who was called in as a replacement in the Test squad has been welcomed by Team India at the start of the second day of first Test between the two neighbouring countries. Notably, Unadkat was not available for the first Test due to a delay in the completion of Visa formalities.

BCCI posted a picture confirming Unadkat's arrival. In a picture posted by the Indian board, Unadkat can be seen in the team hurdle ahead of the second day of the Test match in Chattogram. BCCI captioned the picture, "Hey Jaydev Unadkat, welcome back to Team India!" The left-arm fast bowler was called in as a replacement to the injury-hit Indian squad. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the two-match Test series, while regular captain Rohit Sharma is out of the first Test as he is nursing his injured thumb. The Saurashtra bowler was added to the Indian Test squad on Saturday, December 10.