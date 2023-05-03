Lucknow Super Giants bowler Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of IPL 2023 season

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Lucknow Super Giants pace bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after sustaining a left shoulder injury which he picked while training in the nets on Sunday.

Now he is in a race against time to get fully fit ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final.

While practising during the nets session, as Unadkat ran in to bowl, his foot got caught into the side net and he fell awkwardly on the ground. It has been reported that Unadkat travelled to Mumbai for scans and he also consulted with BCCI official medical staff. He is now likely to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to start his rehab to regain fitness before the WTC final.

Unadkat was named in the 15-man squad for India's WTC final clash against Australia which will begin on June 7 at The Oval, London.

Along with him, KL Rahul was also named in the squad but he ended up with a hamstring injury which adds to India's injury woes on the batting side.

Already missing Shreyas Iyer and first-choice wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Rahul limped off the field during Lucknow Super Giants' match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, refusing to be stretchered off as he clutched his leg.

India's Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

