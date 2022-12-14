Jaydev Unadkat stuck in India due to visa issues

Jaydev Unadkat might not find a spot in the XI for the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh. Unadkat was called up to the Indian Test team as the BCCI made some key roster changes following an injury crisis at camp. The left-arm pacesetter has performed exceptionally well in domestic cricket in recent years but has not fared well in the limited opportunities he has had for India.

Now as per reports, Unadkat's wait to play Test cricket again will be extended as the India bowler will miss the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Due to visa issues, the Saurashtra captain has yet to arrive in Bangladesh. According to BCCI sources, Jaydev Unadkat, who was added to the squad as a substitute after injuries to Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, is awaiting his visa paperwork."Unadkat will not reach here in time before the start of first Test," the source said.Even if his visa concerns are resolved, he will arrive only after the Test has begun.Unadkat, who made his Test debut and playes his only Test in South Africa in 2010, has earned a well-deserved recall to the side for the two-match Test series in Bangladesh, which will also be India's concluding assignment in the World Test Championship cycle.