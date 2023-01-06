Jhye Richardson out of BBL for three weeks due to hamstring injury

Jhye Richardson has been laid low by a hamstring strain and will miss upto two-three weeks of play. Richardson suffered the injury while bowling in the game against Sydney Thunder on Wednesday. Scorchers head coach Adam Voges is still hopeful Richardson can recover in time to play in the finals if the team makes it that far.

"It's on the very minor end of hamstring strains, two to three weeks," Voges said on Friday. "We're certainly hopeful that we'll see him before the end of the tournament again."I think you need to [be cautious], certainly with someone of Jhye's calibre. But we've got a world-class medical staff here. And I'll trust them to put the work in with Jhye over the next two weeks. And hopefully, we'll see him back and we'll get him back on the park as soon as possible,' Voges added.

Though the loss of Richardson is big for Scorchers, some of the worry lines have been eased with the return of Lance Morris. The fast bowler was picked in the Test squad for the SCG fixture but having not been picked to feature in the game, he has been released in order to link-up with his BBL franchise. Voges reckoned there's a chance he goes starting into the line-up on Saturday, when the Scorchers take on Brisbane Heat.