Jimmy Neesham denies New Zealand central contract for franchise cricket

Neesham has turned down a New Zealand central contract. Following the exit of Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme from the list, Neesham was offered one of the two open seats, but he declined because he had already made commitments to several T20 tournaments since his exclusion from the initial roster. However, the body confirmed that Neesham will still be considered for BLACKCAPS selection when available. The all-rounder also took to Instagram to give his clarification saying, this was a "difficult decision", but it was not feasible for him to go back on his word.

"I know the news of my decision to decline a central contract today will be seen as me choosing money over representing my country. I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, however since being left off the list I have committed to other leagues around the world. It was a difficult decision but I have decided to honour those commitments rather than go back on my word to re-sign with NZ Cricket," Neesham wrote on Instagram."Playing for the @blackcapsnz has been the greatest honour of my career and I remain committed to taking the field with my countrymen for the foreseeable future, especially in pinnacle world events," he added.Blair Tickner and Finn Allen have accepted their first New Zealand Cricket central contracts, effectively filling the vacancies created by the departures of Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, respectively.Tickner, the Central Stags pace bowler, has played six ODIs and 11 T20s for the BLACKCAPS, while 23-year-old Wellington batsman Allen has already represented his country in eight ODIs and 13 T20s.Both featured on the BLACKCAPS winter tours of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, and Allen also played in the most recent series in the West Indies and Australia.

