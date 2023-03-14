NZ Board to release players early for IPL 2023

The Indian Premier Leauge (IPL) franchises received a massive boost on Tuesday morning as New Zealand announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. While Tom Latham has been named as the skipper of the ODI side, reports claim that the Kiwi team management didn't include several key players in the squad because of their commitments in IPL 2023. Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, and Mitchell Santner are the top Kiwi cricketers set to play in the IPL among others.

The players are then expected to join their respective IPL franchises, before the 2023 edition kicks off on March 31. Fill Allen, Lockie Ferguson, and Glenn Phillips will be reportedly released after the first ODI against Sri Lanka that is to be played in Auckland on March 25, 2023. The Kiwi side is scheduled to face the Lankans in a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series after the Test series ends. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31 and the first match will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions.