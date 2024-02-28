Kane Williamson, wife Sarah Raheem Welcome Their Third Child, Baby Girl

New Zealand's white-ball captain Kane Williamson has been blessed with a baby girl ahead of the Test series opener against Australia. This is Williamson's third child and the Kiwi stalwart took to the social media platform Instagram to share the news with his fans on Wednesday, February 28.The 33-year-old batter posted a beautiful picture of his wife Sarah Raheem and the infant and captioned it as "And then there was 3. Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead."

Williamson missed New Zealand's recent home T20I series against Australia due to paternity leave, but he was in good form during the recent two-Test series against South Africa, guiding the Black Caps to their first-ever Test series victory against the Proteas. New Zealand are slated to take on Australia in the first Test of the two-match series starting Thursday, February 29 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Williamson Becomes Fastest Batsman to Hit 32 Test hundreds

The series holds plenty of significance for both teams. While Australia are second on the World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25 cycle) with six wins in 10 games, the Blackcaps are occupying the top spot with three wins in four games. Australia are coming into the two-match series on the back of a drawn series against West Indies. The Aussies had won the first Test of the series at the Adelaide Oval by 10 wickets but lost the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane by eight runs.

