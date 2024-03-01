12-Year Streak Broken: Kane Williamson Run Out in Test Cricket for the First Time in Bizarre Style

In a stunning turn of events during the first Test match between New Zealand and Australia at Wellington's Basin Reserve, star batsman Kane Williamson faced an unexpected run-out. With the Kiwi scoreboard showing a modest 12-1, Williamson, a pivotal figure for New Zealand, stepped onto the field with the intention of stabilizing his team's innings. However, his time at the crease was abruptly ended when he became entangled in a miscommunication with non-striker Will Young.

KANE WILLIAMSON IS RUN OUT IN TEST CRICKET FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 12 YEARS...!!! 🤯pic.twitter.com/KRheTm61sg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 1, 2024

Attempting a quick single after pushing the ball towards mid-off, Williamson collided with Young, resulting in a chaotic run-out. Amid the confusion, Marnus Labuschagne swiftly collected the ball and dislodged the stumps, leaving Williamson visibly stunned and disheartened. The dismissal of opener Tom Latham by a remarkable delivery from Mitchell Marsh had already unsettled the New Zealand camp, setting the stage for a challenging day on the field. Despite Williamson's recent phenomenal form, boasting seven centuries in his last seven matches and securing the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters, his pursuit of surpassing Steve Smith's tally of 32 Test centuries was abruptly halted. As New Zealand aimed to recover from the early setbacks, Australia's relentless bowling attack, led by Josh Hazlewood, continued to exert pressure on the Kiwi batsmen. Hazlewood, who earlier displayed his batting skills with a commendable knock, returned to trouble the New Zealand lineup with an impressive bowling spell.

