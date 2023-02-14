New Zealand v England: Kyle Jamieson ruled out of Test series with suspected back stress fracture

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against England due to a suspected stress fracture of the back. Incidentally, Jamieson's injury is a reoccurrence of the back injury that he sustained during the England tour last year. Jamieson did return from that setback as he went on to play for the Auckland Aces in the Super Smash and Ford Trophy, alongside partaking in New Zealand XI's practice game versus England in Hamilton. However, after the practice game, he underwent a scan, which revealed a suspected stress fracture of the back.

"It's really gutting for Kyle to have this happen after he'd put so much hard work in to getting himself back on the park. Since the injury in June we've certainly taken a cautious approach to managing his return with regular monitoring by our medical staff which has included scans," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said." While Kyle's not feeling any pain, the evidence is pretty clear he has a stress-fracture and so he'll return to Christchurch today and have a CT scan on Friday before we decide on the next steps," he added.Meanwhile, Duffy has been a part of couple of New Zealand's Test tours to England. He is also currently the second highest wicket-taker in the Plunket Shield with 22 wickets. On the other hand, Kuggeleijn has 274 first-class wickets at 32.52. The pace pair are set to arrive in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday ahead of the first Test of the series against England starting on February 16.