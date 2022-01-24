Joe Root named ICC Test Cricketer Of The Year 2021

England skipper Joe Root has been named the ICC Test Cricketer of the year.He is the second Englishman to win the award after Alastair Cook in 2011. Root scored 6 centuries in 15 test matches this year scoring over 1700 Test runs in a calendar year.The announcement was made by ICC on its official website where the world cricket's governing body also looked back at Root's memorable performances in 2021.

Earlier, Joe Root deciding not to enter the auction for the 2022 edition of the IPL, with to prepare for the first Test of their home summer against New Zealand by playing in the County Championship.Root said last week that he was weighing up whether or not to put his name forward for the auction for only the second time, after going unsold in 2018, and confirmed after the Hobart Test that he had opted against it. "There's a lot that we need to do for this [Test] team, which deserves all of my energy," Root said. "I'll keep sacrificing as much as I can because I care so much about Test cricket in our country and trying to get us to where we want to be."