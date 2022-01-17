Joe Root pulls out of IPL 2022 auction after Ashes debacle

England Test skipper Joe Root has decided against entering the IPL 2022 mega auction after the recent Ashe debacle in Australia. During the presser after another defeat on the tour, Root denied entering the auction and said that he ''will keep sacrificing as much he can." "There’s a lot that we need to do for this team, which deserves all of my energy. I’ll keep sacrificing as much as I can because I care so much about Test cricket in our country and trying to get us to where we want to be," the England skipper said.

Root is uncapped in IPL as he went unsold in the IPL 2018 mega auction. He hasn't entered an IPL auction since and the chances of him playing in the T20 league are diminishing with every passing season. A number of England greats, including Alastair Cook, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, didn't play IPL. Though the likes of Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen earned huge amounts by taking part in the league. The Australians too are seriously weighing in the options. The dilemma among them is whether they can withstand the bubble environment for close to 22 weeks till July when their current spell of non-stop cricket winds up. All format players, mainly like Cummins and Starc, are having second thoughts owing to the ceaseless cricket that started in December.