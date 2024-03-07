Sachin Tendulkar Gets Out to Munawar Faruqui: Five Times the God of Cricket Gave His Wicket to a Newbie

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious career as the master blaster has seen him face off against some of the greatest bowlers in the history of the game. He retired as the leading run-scorer in cricket with more than 34,357 runs, six thousand more than Sri Lanka's former captain and batter Kumar Sangakkara.

Another highlight of Sachin’s career is that he faced some of the best bowlers in the history. However, there were instances where Tendulkar unexpectedly fell to relatively inexperienced bowlers, leaving fans stunned.

In a recent surprising scene which is making news headlines and trending talk among the netizens, on the opening day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) in Thane, Munawwar Faruqui recently joined the list of bowlers who have dismissed the 'God of Cricket'.

In an ISPL 2024 match between Tendulkar-led Master XI and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's Khiladi XI, Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui dismissed Tendulkar in the fifth over of the innings. The crowd was silenced at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Maharashtra's Thane. Faruqui's dismissal of Tendulkar became a talking point among netizens on social media.

Let's take a trip down memory lane where Tendulkar gave his wicket to a newbie.

1. Munawwar Faruqui:

In a recent match, Indian comedian and Bigg Boss season 2024 winner Munawwar Faruqui, known more for his humor than his cricketing skills, managed to pick up the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar in Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match. The unexpected dismissal left people amused and Faruqui himself in disbelief, marking an unforgettable moment in the comedian's life.

2. Michael Vaughan:

During the 2002 NatWest Series final between India and England, young English cricketer Michael Vaughan managed to dismiss Tendulkar with a well-executed delivery. It was a memorable moment for Vaughan, who was still making his mark in international cricket at the time.

3. Joe Root:

In the 2012 Test series between India and England, a young Joe Root, relatively new to international cricket, surprised everyone by getting the prized wicket of Tendulkar. Root's delivery caught Tendulkar off guard, leading to his unexpected dismissal.

4. Abdul Razzaq:

During a Test match between India and Pakistan in 2005, Tendulkar was dismissed by Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. Despite being a seasoned cricketer, Tendulkar fell victim to Razzaq's bowling prowess, showcasing the unpredictability of cricket.

5. Steve Waugh:

In a memorable encounter during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2001, Australian captain Steve Waugh managed to dismiss Tendulkar, showcasing his skill and determination as a bowler.