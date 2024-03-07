Who is Amir Hussain Lone: The Para Cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir Who Inspired Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Adani

Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Hussain Lone has been inspiring everyone who has come to know about him. Amir, an armless cricketer, has been playing cricket for more than 10 years despite all the odds that may have come.Amir Lone had met with an accident when he was 8 years old. Amir has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para Cricket.

Amir Lone lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill when he was eight years old.The J&K star bowls with his legs and bats with the bat placed between his head and his shoulder. Sachin isn’t the only icon to have taken note of Amir. Ashish Nehra had invited him to watch the 2016 T-20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar flagged off the first edition of the Indian Street Premier League. Sachin invited para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone to play the first ball of the tournament, which caught the attention of many on social media.Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded Sachin Tendulkar for his kind gesture in the ISPL. The Indian legend and Amir batted together in the first match of the ISPL. Sachin looked in terrific touch, hitting actor Akshay Kumar for massive sixes. Before his onslaught, Sachin invited Amir Lone to take strike in the first over of the match.

Sachin Tendulkar invited the whole family of Amir Hussain for the first day of ISPL.



Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, also hailed Amir for his grit and determination.Mr Adani said that the Adani Foundation will provide him with every possible support in his "unique journey."The Adani Group Chairman saluted Amir's "spirit of never giving up even in adverse circumstances" after watching his video and said the 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer's struggle is an inspiration for all.