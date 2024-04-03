WATCH: Michael Vaughan Plays Gully Cricket in Mumbai, Compares Pitch to Test Pitches

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan took a break from his time in India to play a round of gully cricket with children in Mumbai. Vaughan, who is currently in the country, shared a video on his social media on Wednesday where he can be seen playing with the youngsters.

In the caption, Vaughan playfully compared the uneven surface of the makeshift pitch to the test pitches, writing, "Loved playing with the kids in #Mumbai. Similar pitch to the Test pitches #India."

Watch video here:

Yesterday, Vaughan indulged in a grooming session with barber Dindayal on Ormiston Road in Mumbai. Notably, he revisited the same barber whom he had visited for a haircut back in November 2023. Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan shared a video of his experience, expressing his satisfaction with the service he received. "My good friend Dindayal isn’t operating on Ormiston road in #Mumbai anymore so popped around the corner to see Akil for a shave & a trim .. Fantastic service .. Morning all .. #India," Vaughan captioned the post.

