Watch: Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan goes to Mumbai street barber for Diwali makeover

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan, currently in India for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, has embraced the local experience by opting for haircuts and head massages from a roadside barber in Mumbai.

Vaughan shared a video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, featuring his “Diwali party trim and head massage” from his “good friend” Dinajayal on Ormiston Road. In the video, Vaughan is seen enjoying a haircut at an affordable establishment before receiving a relaxing head massage with oil.

Diwali party trim and head massage from my good friend Dinajayal on Ormiston Road in #Mumbai .. @clubprairiefire#HappyDiwali#India !! pic.twitter.com/KWf8XrG42e — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 12, 2023

On a subsequent Monday, Vaughan again took to X, posting a photo of himself getting a shave from the same barber, captioned, “Monday is shaving day on Ormiston Road with my good friend Dinajayal.”

Monday is shaving day on the Orminston Road with my good friend Dinjayal .. #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/HaEjq8RLXY — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 13, 2023

The posts garnered positive responses, with users appreciating Vaughan's support for local street workers and his trust in their work. Some commented on the uniqueness of foreigners embracing and endorsing the skills of street barbers.