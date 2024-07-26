Mumbai on High Alert: Heavy Rain and Severe Tides Expected; Check Weather Forecast For Today

Mumbai is gearing up for a day of significant weather challenges. The city and its suburbs are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, with the potential for very heavy downpours in isolated areas.

In addition to the heavy rain, gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are anticipated, adding to the potential for disruptions. Residents should prepare for possible flooding, especially in low-lying areas, as the combination of heavy rain and strong winds could exacerbate conditions.

The tide schedule for today is notably significant. The high tide is forecasted to reach 4.46 meters at 15:32 hours, potentially causing coastal flooding and impacting waterfront areas. The low tide later in the evening, at 21:44 hours, will be relatively low at 0.98 meters, offering a brief respite before the next tide cycle.

For those planning activities around the coast or engaging in outdoor tasks, it's essential to stay updated on the latest weather advisories. Tomorrow's tide schedule includes a high tide at 04:06 hours with a height of 3.96 meters and a low tide at 09:42 hours at 1.54 meters, suggesting another day of tidal fluctuations that could affect coastal regions.

Mumbai residents are advised to exercise caution, monitor weather updates, and prepare for possible disruptions to daily routines.