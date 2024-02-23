India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Tea: Joe Root Frustates India Bowlers

Joe Root and Ben Foakes soaked up all the pressure brewing after the first session and got their side back on track in the afternoon session. the pitch too seems to have flattened out a bit even with the odd ball keeping low. 86 runs in the session and no wicket for India. Debutant Indian fast bowler Akash Deep took three early wickets including Ollie Pope for a duck to leave England in trouble at 112-5 at lunch in the fourth Test on Friday.



Coach Rahul Dravid handed Deep his first Test cap and the debutant's mother watched on emotionally from the sidelines as he made a scintillating start. The 27-year-old Deep replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, as India's only change as they look to go 3-1 up in the five-match series.