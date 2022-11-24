Joe Root registers for IPL auction 2023 to save T20 career

Joe Root will be among the England players eyeing an IPL contract in the mini-auction next month. The former England Test captain didn't get a bid in the IPL 2018 mega-auction. He hasn't entered an IPL auction since then. Root had a base price of Rs 2 crore in the mega auction.

Since 2019, Root has not played for the T20I match for England. He wasn't a candidate for a position in the England T20 World Cup teams for 2021 and 2022. The Hundred 2022 was his final T20 game appearance. In English league, he represented Trent Rockets.Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad should buy Joe Root as they need someone who can lead the side. Here's what Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Other prominent England players who will be in the spotlight at the mini-auction include Ben Stokes and Sam Curran in addition to Root. The most expensive player in the IPL 2017 and 2018 auctions was Stokes. He signed on with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 for a record-breaking amount of Rs 14.50 crore. He was signed by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 for Rs 12.50 crore. He pulled out of the IPL 2022 and skipped the mega auction.