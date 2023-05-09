Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL 2023, Chris Jordan named replacement

Mumbai Indians' star pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2023 with an injury. The star English speedster was struggling throughout the tournament with fitness issues and missed five of Mumbai's ten matches as well. Another English veteran Chris Jordan is named as Archer's replacement, with the former joining Mumbai's camp last week. Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets. Jordan joins MI for INR 2 Crore.

Mumbai Indians have confirmed Archer's departure and said that the pacer's recovery will be monitored by English Cricket Board (ECB). Archer missed considerable matches for England in the last two years due to injury and last played Test cricket in February 2021. Archer is expected to make England's squad for the Ashes 2023 which kick off from June 16 in Birmingham. England are also playing a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's starting on June 1.Archer's struggles with injury clearly affected his performances in IPL 2023. He took only two wickets from five innings at a poor economy rate of 9.50. His last appearance came in Mumbai's latest game against Chennai Super Kings on May 6 where he failed to get any wickets while defending 139 runs.

