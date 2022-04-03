Jos Butler and Ishan Kishan have equal runs, but why Orange Cap is still with Ishan? know reason

The first week of the Mumbai IPL 2022 season is now over. This week has seen some unforgettable games and tough fights. All the teams in the IPL are vying for entry into the playoffs, and the players are also vying for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Ishan Kishan and Rajasthan's Jose Butler have scored 135 runs apiece so far. However, the Origin cap is still on Ishan Kishan's head. And the reason behind this is, that Ishaan's batting average and strike rate are higher than Butler's. So the Orange Cap is to the northeast.

Ishan Kishan had scored a brilliant unbeaten half-century against the Delhi Capitals. He has hit two half-centuries in the first two matches. Jose Butler, on the other hand, had scored a storming half-century against Mumbai. Jose Butler has been named the first IPL centurion of the season. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has scored 135 not out in two matches. Meanwhile, its strike rate has remained at 148.35. Jose Butler has scored 135 runs in two innings at an average of 67.5. Butler's strike rate is 140.62. Andre Russell is third with 95 runs and Faf du Plessis is fourth with 13 runs. Sanju Samson is fifth with 85 runs.

In the list of Purple Cap, Umesh Yadav has taken 8 wickets in 3 matches and has kept the Purple Cap. Yuzvendra Chahal is second in the list with 5 wickets. Mohammad Shami, Team Saudi, and Vanindu Hasaranga are third, fourth, and fifth with 5 wickets each.