Ishan Kishan Sold to SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) for Rs 11.25 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been signed by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 11.25 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday. The left-handed batter, who entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore, was one of the most sought-after players in this year's event.

Kishan, 25, sparked a bidding war, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) starting the race. Delhi Capitals (DC) later entered the fray, but it was SRH who ultimately outbid their rivals to secure the Jharkhand cricketer’s services.

Kishan, who played for MI from 2018 to 2024, will now join his third IPL franchise. He began his IPL career in 2016 with the Gujarat Lions and has since played 105 matches, amassing 2,644 runs with 16 half-centuries. Despite recent struggles, including losing his place in the Indian team due to disciplinary issues, Kishan will look to make a strong comeback with SRH.

The IPL has been a key platform for Kishan, and his inclusion in SRH’s lineup is expected to bolster their batting order. Known for his aggressive stroke play and consistency, Kishan’s addition adds depth to an already potent SunRisers squad.