Ishan Kishan Bowling Video: Wicketkeeper-Batter Turns Bowler in Buchi Babu Tournament - Watch

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has ventured into part-time bowling during Jharkhand's ongoing Buchi Babu Tournament clash against Hyderabad. In a bid to counter Hyderabad's strong position, Kishan brought himself into the attack on Day 2. Hyderabad, having put up a solid performance, were at 207-7 after 64 overs when Kishan decided to bowl his right-arm off-spin from around the wicket.

Watch the video here:

Kishan's spell was effective; he restricted the batters to just two runs with his varied pace and flight. This move reflects the recent trend under Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as Team India's head coach, where batters are encouraged to bowl. Players like Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, and Suryakumar Yadav have already made their mark with the ball in recent series. Rishabh Pant also took the opportunity to bowl in the Delhi Premier League.

Kishan, who has bowled five overs in first-class cricket before, has yet to make an impact in the national team or the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the ball. His previous first-class bowling experience saw him concede 19 runs at an economy rate of 3.80 without taking a wicket.

Kishan, who recently played a key role in Jharkhand's victory over Madhya Pradesh with a century and an unbeaten innings, has expressed his desire to play in the domestic tournament to pave the way for a national team comeback. However, Jharkhand is currently struggling, reduced to 131-8 in their second innings on Day 3.

Looking ahead, Kishan is set to participate in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, where he has been named in Team D, captained by Shreyas Iyer.