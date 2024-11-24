Jos Buttler Sold For 15.75 Crores To Gujarat Titans (GT) At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Gujarat Titans (GT) secured England’s star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler for an impressive ₹15.75 crores. Buttler, renowned for his explosive batting and match-winning performances, became one of the most expensive players of this year’s auction.





The Titans’ aggressive bidding reflected their intent to bolster their batting firepower for the upcoming season. Buttler’s remarkable ability to dominate bowlers across formats makes him a valuable addition to the GT lineup. Paired with other key players, Buttler is expected to bring unmatched firepower and consistency to the team’s top order. Buttler is known for his highly innovative and aggressive batting style. He was part of the England team that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Under his captaincy, England won the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

