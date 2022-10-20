Josh Inglis ruled out of T20 World Cup after freak injury

A freak injury while playing golf has ruled Australia’s backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis out of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup. Inglis cut his right hand when the shaft of his club — a six iron — snapped as he swung at the ball during a social round at a Sydney course on Wednesday.

The cricketer had to be treated on the fairway before being rushed to hospital after his golf club broke on impact with the ball, leaving Inglis with a deep cut in the right hand at the New South Wales Golf Club, according to a report in cricket.com.au.

The report added that Inglis would likely require a few stitches, with Cricket Australia (CA) issuing a statement on Wednesday saying the injury was being assessed. “Inglis did not appear likely to feature in Australia’s first match against New Zealand at the SCG anyway unless there was an injury to first-choice gloveman Matthew Wade,” said the report.