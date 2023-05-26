Uncapped Australia wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson earns Ashes call as temporary replacement for Josh Inglis

Melbourne [Australia], May 26 : Australia have added uncapped wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson to their Ashes squad against England to replace Josh Inglis for some part of the tour as a backup.

Queensland's Peirson gets one step closer to donning a Baggy Green as Australia named him in the Ashes squad as a cover for the backup wicket-keeper Josh Inglis.

After the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, Inglis will leave for the birth of his first child. Peirson will join the group ahead of the second Test at Lord's until Inglis returns later in the series.

Although Alex Carey remains Australia's first-choice keeper for the Ashes, Peirson could be in line to make his debut should any opportunity arise.

Peirson has played in 65 First-class matches so far, having scored over 3000 runs at 34.75 including six hundred.

Notably, his performance with the bat has seen a stunning rise in the last 30 games since the start of the 2020-21 summer, averaging 42.56 with all of his centuries coming during this period.

He even smashed an unbeaten 128 for Australia 'A' in Sri Lanka last year, in a fourth-innings run-chase of 370 in Hambantota.

Australia will first face India in the all-important ICC World Test Championship Final from June 7-11, followed by the Ashes showdown against England which starts from June 16.

